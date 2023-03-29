The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Tonya Jean Kane, 45, 700 block of Kimball Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of violation of probation (original charges of defrauding a financial business, burglary). Bond: none.
• Joshuae Postolese, 40, 400 block of Armada Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property. Bond: $740.
• Carole Mae Grabill, 72, 800 block of Clematis Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI — third violation within 10 years, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,740.
• Anna Jessica Mikulin, 22, 1400 block of Roosevelt Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Shaun Austin Carlson, 33, 500 block of Live Oak St, Venice. Charge: contempt of court for failure to appear (original charge of trespassing). Bond: $2,000.
• Michael David Kaczmarek, 42, 1300 block of Karen Road, Venice. Charge: disorderly conduct. Bond: $120.
• Evan Frank Antonides, 28, 300 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
• Jaybrian Carlton Enos, 52, Fort Myers, Florida. Charge: contempt of court for failure to appear (original charge of driving while license suspended). Bond: $4,000.
• Crystal Dawn McGrath, 43, Fort Myers, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, petit theft. Bond: none.
Criminal registrations:
• Spencer Gregory Baker, 18, 400 block of Glenwood Ave., Osprey.
• Jenica Murray Fletcher, 33, 200 block of Laurel Oak, Nokomis.
• Maryrose Ester Rude, 25, 1700 block of Bonitas Circle, Venice.
• Michael Daniel Shaver, 55, 600 block of Colonia Lane, Nokomis.
Compiled by Bob Mudge
