Police lights

A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Randolph Matthew, 49, 600 block of Devon Road, Venice. Charge: harassing communication — phone call. Bond: none.

• Angela Nickell, 54, 3700 block of Hialeah Road, Venice. Charge: 2 counts probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Robert Tirgrath, 44, 200 block of Mestre Place, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Kayla Masek, 31, 1400 block of East Pine Street, Nokomis. Charge: burglary — unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $1,500.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:

• Al Hawks, 45, Bradenton. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments