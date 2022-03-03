Police Beat for Feb. 2, 2022 Police Beat for March 3, 2022 Mar 3, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:• Randolph Matthew, 49, 600 block of Devon Road, Venice. Charge: harassing communication — phone call. Bond: none.• Angela Nickell, 54, 3700 block of Hialeah Road, Venice. Charge: 2 counts probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.• Robert Tirgrath, 44, 200 block of Mestre Place, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.• Kayla Masek, 31, 1400 block of East Pine Street, Nokomis. Charge: burglary — unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $1,500.The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:• Al Hawks, 45, Bradenton. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Compiled by Morgan Simpson Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Pedestrian killed; U.S. 41 northbound closed in Nokomis on Friday night Seven containers later -- a stunning home Most-read story is look at future of U.S. 41, River Road Proposed Publix has neighbors riled up Man dies after being hit by SUV in Nokomis Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Pedestrian killed; U.S. 41 northbound closed in Nokomis on Friday night Seven containers later -- a stunning home Most-read story is look at future of U.S. 41, River Road Proposed Publix has neighbors riled up Man dies after being hit by SUV in Nokomis Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
