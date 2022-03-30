The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Remy Reynolds, 24, 600 block of Circlewood Drive, Venice. Charges: cocaine possession; public order crimes — violate nonresident exemption driver’s license; probation violation — original charge of criminal mischief; probation violation — original charge of petty theft. Bond: $3,620.
• Scott Gillespie, 52, 1700 block of Scottie Place, Nokomis. Charge: burglary — unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $7,500.
• Sara Rightnour, 33, 2600 block of Executive Drive, Venice. Charge: resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $500.
• Jonathon Whitford, 41, 100 block of North Pearl Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of battery touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Lester Benavides Lopez, 41, 500 block of Bluebell Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of resist law enforcement officer no violence. Bond: none.
• Chad Durbrow, 48, 600 block of Chirico Drive, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of sex offender fail to comply. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Daniel Barry, 64, 400 block of Zacapa Avenue, Venice. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.
• Thomas Carter, 43, Sarasota. Charge: municipal ordinance violation — open container of alcohol in public place. Bond: $120.
• Robert Tiedemann, 49, Sarasota. Charge: municipal ordinance violation — open container of alcohol in public place. Bond: $120.
• Whitney Pol, 35, 300 block of Alba Street East, Venice. Charges: probation violation — original charge of grand theft; probation violation — original charge of burglary unoccupied structure or conveyance. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Clinton Collins, 34, 1000 block of Truman Street, Nokomis. Charges: moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked third subsequent violation; contempt of court — violation injunction protection domestic violence. Bond: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.