Police lights

A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

• Tyler Treffinger, 28, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Jerome Allen, 53, Boynton Beach, Fla. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Corey Payne, 60, 11000 block of Dancing River Road, Venice. Charge: moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

