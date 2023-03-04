The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Diann Marion Hill, 56, 50 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Thomas A. Tadavich, 47, 100 block of Kenwood Ave., Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation (original charge of possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.
• Alejandro Xavier Gruneiro, 54, 600 block of North River Road, Venice. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
• Adrian Sky Rogers, 32, 1000 block of Porpoise Road, Venice. Charges: DUI with blood-alcohol level 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in the vehicle, DUI with damage to property or person of another, driving while license suspended. Bond: $740.
• Robert Christian Padr Phillips, 40, 100 block of Verona Street, Nokomis. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Sarah Marie Gallegos-Bettis, 40, 700 block of Albee Farm Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Jonathon David Haas, 26, New Port Richey, Florida. Charges: DUI with serious bodily injury to another, three counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, driving while license suspended. Bond: none for DUI with serious bodily injury to another; $3,120 on remaining charges.
• Jonathan Pineda, 27, 200 block of North U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. Charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
• Ralph E. Roberts, 72, 200 block of N. Nassau Street, Venice. Charge: aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability. Bond: none.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Christopher Thomas Coats, 42, 300 block of Glen Oaks Road, Venice. Charge: administrative hold for the Charlotte County Department of Corrections. Bond: none.
Sex offender registrations:
• John Christopher Dienst, 53, 1600 block of Still River Drive, Venice.
Criminal registrations:
• Davis Glenn Brown, 35, 600 block of Crossfield Circle, Venice.
• Darion Batista Reeder, 19, 800 block of Treviso Grand Circle, Nokomis.
Compiled by Bob Mudge
