The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Randolph Matthew, 49, 600 block of Devon Road, Venice. Charge: harassing communication — phone call. Bond: none.
• Angela Nickell, 54, 3700 block of Hialeah Road, Venice. Charge: 2 counts probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Robert Tirgrath, 44, 200 block of Mestre Place, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Kayla Masek, 31, 1400 block of East Pine Street, Nokomis. Charge: burglary — unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $1,500.
• Patrick Anderson, 29, 100 block of North Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: out of county warrant — Charlotte County — failure to appear on original charge of possess firearm and concealed weapon by a convicted felon. Bond: none.
• Tony Ritchie, 26, 500 block of South Armada Road, Venice. Charge: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Robert Tinsley, 42, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charges: larceny — petty theft second degree, previous theft conviction; possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation — Widman Act — possess meth; probation violation — Widman Act — possess meth and possess heroin. Bond: none.
• Charles Bertorelli, 51, 500 block of Shadylawn Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; smuggle contraband — detention facility. Bond: $3,000.
• Susan Bray, 62, 100 block of Brandywine Circle, Venice. Charge: DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
• Gwen Daly, 41, 100 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: out of county warrant — Pasco County — felony failure to appear on original charge of petty theft second degree, two or more theft; out of county warrant — Pasco County — felony failure to appear. Bond: $27,513.
• Christopher Vietts, 33, 400 block of Bard Street, Venice. Charges: contempt of court — failure to appear — burglary of unoccupied structure unarmed and petty theft; probation violation — burglary of unoccupied structure; probation violation — amended — burglary of unoccupied structure; probation violation — amended — possess controlled substance; probation violation — amended — burglary unoccupied structure and grand theft; probation violation — amended — burglary unoccupied structure or conveyance; probation violation — amended — 2 counts burglary unoccupied structure and grand theft; probation violation — amended — burglary unoccupied structure; probation violation — possession controlled substance; probation violation — burglary unoccupied structure and grand theft; probation violation — 2 counts burglary unoccupied structure and grand theft; probation violation — burglary unoccupied structure. Bond: none.
• Janet Carlson, 62, 200 block of Peach Street, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree, first offense. Bond: $120.
• Brandon Hughes, 31, 100 block of Hope Street, Venice. Charge: damage property — over $200 but under $1,000. Bond: $500.
• Jessica Jablonski, 42, 300 block of El Greco Drive, Nokomis. Charges: resist officer — obstruct without violence; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of DUI and resist officer without violence. Bond: $33,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Anthony Antonaras, 38, 12000 block of Felice Drive, Venice. Charges: damage property — $1,000 or more; weapon offense — missile into dwelling, vehicle, building or aircraft. Bond: $9,000.
• Blanca Albarez-Briones, 42, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant — Charlotte County — petty theft over $100 but less than $300 and contributing to delinquency or dependency of child. Bond: $5,000.
• Thomas Ferrarie, 54, Parsippany, N.J. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• Al Hawks, 45, Bradenton. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Juan Reyes, 32, Cape Coral. Charges: moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended cause death serious injury; making false report — give false information or reports to police; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $2,120.
