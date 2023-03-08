The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jeremy Scott Qvick, 43, 4100 block of Mercury Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $5,000.
• Lesley Jean Blaney, 57, 100 block of Orange Grove. Ave., Nokomis. Charges: use or possession of the ID of another person without consent; fraudulent impersonation by knowing, intentional unlawful possession of four or fewer IDs; larceny by lost or delivered-by-mistake credit card; petit theft. Bond $3,000.
• Richard Clinton Deitrick Jr., 62, 500 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: battery causing bodily harm. Bond: $500.
• Charles Kevin Barnes, 54, 100 block of Jessica St., Nokomis. Charge: possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $500.
• Lyle Timothy Johnson, 70, 400 block of Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none on assault charge, $500 on resisting charge.
• Stephanie A. Livingston, 46, 4400 block of Yacht Club Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of domestic battery on a person 65 or older, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none on battery charges, $500 on resisting charge.
• Tyler L. Parkin, 19, 600 block of North Michigan Drive, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge of trafficking in stolen property). Bond: $10,000.
• Alanna Leeper, 42, 5600 block of Scarlotti St., Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Douglas Ronald Peabody, 67, Venice. Charge: Pinellas County warrant for failure to appear (original charge of violation of open container law). Bond $218.
• William Hagan Spears III, 41, 100 block of Orange Grove Ave., Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond $2,000.
Criminal registrations:
• Davis Glenn Brown, 35, 600 block of Crossfield Circle, Venice.
• Darion Batista Reeder, 19, 800 block of Treviso Grand Circle, Nokomis.
• Jason Andrew Metzgar, 38, 40 block of Seventh St., Nokomis.
Compiled by Bob Mudge
