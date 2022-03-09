Police lights

A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Nathan Bowling, 25, 900 block of Addington Court, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Carmella Council, 62, 500 block of Menendez Street, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of 4 counts possession controlled substance without prescription and drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

• Remy Reynolds, 24, 2500 block of Carmine Road, Venice. Charges: damage property — over $200 but under $1,000; larceny — petty theft second degree, first offense. Bond: $620.

• Sean Sickler, 35, 100 block of Verona Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of aggravated child abuse. Bond: none.

• Ezequiel Alvarado-Mojica, 36, 1600 block of Banyan Drive, Venice. Charge: aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $1,500.

• Beth Clancy, 51, 100 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charges: 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia; 2 counts probation violation — original charge of possession controlled substance; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: none.

• Amber Howard, 41, 1700 block of Waxwing Court, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — meth; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — clonazepam; possession of drug paraphernalia; aggravated battery. Bond: $8,500.

• Shannon Lamb, 41, 2000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charge: trespassing — fail to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.


• Cameron Benoit, 32, 500 block of Yale Street, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.

• Anthony Antonaras, 38, 12000 block of Felice Drive, Venice. Charge: aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

• Douglas Mutschler, 40, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charges: out of county warrant — Seminole County — probation violation on original charge of willful child abuse; out of county warrant — Seminole County — contempt of court on original charge of willful child abuse. Bond: none.

• Robert Tinsley, 42, 2300 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation — original charge of possess methamphetamine; probation violation — original charges of possess methamphetamine and possess heroin. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Jamie Kafader, 27, 100 block of West Field Avenue, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:

• Brandi Burback, 48, Sebring. Charge: out of county warrant — Highlands County — probation violation on original charge of resist officer with violence and posses methamphetamine. Bond: none.

• James Coffee, 61, Palm City. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments