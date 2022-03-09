The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Nathan Bowling, 25, 900 block of Addington Court, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Carmella Council, 62, 500 block of Menendez Street, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of 4 counts possession controlled substance without prescription and drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
• Remy Reynolds, 24, 2500 block of Carmine Road, Venice. Charges: damage property — over $200 but under $1,000; larceny — petty theft second degree, first offense. Bond: $620.
• Sean Sickler, 35, 100 block of Verona Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of aggravated child abuse. Bond: none.
• Ezequiel Alvarado-Mojica, 36, 1600 block of Banyan Drive, Venice. Charge: aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $1,500.
• Beth Clancy, 51, 100 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charges: 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia; 2 counts probation violation — original charge of possession controlled substance; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: none.
• Amber Howard, 41, 1700 block of Waxwing Court, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — meth; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — clonazepam; possession of drug paraphernalia; aggravated battery. Bond: $8,500.
• Shannon Lamb, 41, 2000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charge: trespassing — fail to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
• Cameron Benoit, 32, 500 block of Yale Street, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.
• Anthony Antonaras, 38, 12000 block of Felice Drive, Venice. Charge: aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
• Douglas Mutschler, 40, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charges: out of county warrant — Seminole County — probation violation on original charge of willful child abuse; out of county warrant — Seminole County — contempt of court on original charge of willful child abuse. Bond: none.
• Robert Tinsley, 42, 2300 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation — original charge of possess methamphetamine; probation violation — original charges of possess methamphetamine and possess heroin. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jamie Kafader, 27, 100 block of West Field Avenue, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:
• Brandi Burback, 48, Sebring. Charge: out of county warrant — Highlands County — probation violation on original charge of resist officer with violence and posses methamphetamine. Bond: none.
• James Coffee, 61, Palm City. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.