The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Officer reported the following arrests:

• Troy Bailas, 23, Nokomis. Charges: domestic simple assault — intent or threat to do violence; damage property — over $200 but under $1,000. Bond: $3,000.

• Trevor Floyd, 45, 600 block of Eaglenook Way, Osprey. Charges: larceny — petty theft second degree, previous theft conviction; trespassing — fail to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $1,000.

• Jeffery Palmer, 56, 300 block of Maraviya Boulevard, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked third subsequent violation. Bond: $3,000.

• Timothy Smith, 46, 100 block of Ogburn Street, Osprey. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine. Bond: $750.

• Jacob Rogo, 26, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of drive while license suspended second conviction. Bond: $10,000.


• Christina West, 41, 1400 block of Venetia Street, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of no drivers license. Bond: $2,000.

• Bradley Boyer, 58, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: evidence destroying — alter, destroy, conceal or remove physical evidence. Bond: $1,500.

• Cheramie Ricke, 41, 200 block of Portia Road, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of loitering or prowling. Bond: $2,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Seth Gooding, 18, Lake Suzy, Fla. Charges: burglary — unoccupied structure unarmed; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $2,000.

• Samuel Miller, 18, Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary — unoccupied structure unarmed; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $2,000.

