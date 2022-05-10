POLICE BEAT Police Beat for May 10, 2022 May 10, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Officer reported the following arrests:• Troy Bailas, 23, Nokomis. Charges: domestic simple assault — intent or threat to do violence; damage property — over $200 but under $1,000. Bond: $3,000.• Trevor Floyd, 45, 600 block of Eaglenook Way, Osprey. Charges: larceny — petty theft second degree, previous theft conviction; trespassing — fail to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $1,000.• Jeffery Palmer, 56, 300 block of Maraviya Boulevard, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked third subsequent violation. Bond: $3,000.• Timothy Smith, 46, 100 block of Ogburn Street, Osprey. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine. Bond: $750.• Jacob Rogo, 26, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of drive while license suspended second conviction. Bond: $10,000. • Christina West, 41, 1400 block of Venetia Street, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of no drivers license. Bond: $2,000.• Bradley Boyer, 58, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: evidence destroying — alter, destroy, conceal or remove physical evidence. Bond: $1,500.• Cheramie Ricke, 41, 200 block of Portia Road, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of loitering or prowling. Bond: $2,000.The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:• Seth Gooding, 18, Lake Suzy, Fla. Charges: burglary — unoccupied structure unarmed; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $2,000.• Samuel Miller, 18, Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary — unoccupied structure unarmed; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $2,000. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Compiled by Morgan Simpson Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now T.J. Carney's closed for 26 health violations T.J. Carney's reopens after forced closure Tuesday Blackburn Point Bridge being repaired Nokomis man killed after rear-ending truck stopped for traffic Charter captains pushing back on federal tracking Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now T.J. Carney's closed for 26 health violations T.J. Carney's reopens after forced closure Tuesday Blackburn Point Bridge being repaired Nokomis man killed after rear-ending truck stopped for traffic Charter captains pushing back on federal tracking Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
