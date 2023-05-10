The Sarasota County Sheriff‘s Office reported the following arrests:
• Theofane James Deamon, 35, East Venice Avenue. Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) without a prescription, possession of drug equipment, DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $7,500.
• Adriann Michele Greene, 46, 200 block of Shamrock Boulevard, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Jaclyn Marie Kasunic, 44, 1700 block of Claw Court, Venice. Charge: contempt of court for failure to appear (original charge of larceny). Bond: $4,000.
• Marisa Helen Lugar, 55, 500 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Grant Alexander Peterson, 53, 800 block of Bird Bay Way, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Kathryn Marie Tucker, 28, 500 block of Kumquat, Nokomis. Charges: battery, resisting an officer with violence, indecent exposure, disorderly intoxication. Bond: $2,620.
• Jonathan James Brake, 46, 600 block of Indiana Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Robyn Lee Anne Harris, 24, 100 block of Castleberry Court, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Brooke Patrice Umstead, 45, 1800 block of Edmondson Road, Nokomis. Charges: three counts of use or possession of ID of another person without consent. Bond: $4,500.
• Steven Joseph Wioskowski, 47, 1400 block of Ringling Drive, Venice. Charge: petit theft. Charge: $500.
• April Ann Williams, 51, 600 block of Sarabay Road, Osprey. Charges: two counts of violation of probation (original charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription). Bond: none.
• Jonathan Andres Pedraz, 30, 100 block of S. Irene St., Nokomis. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Anthony John Groff, 42, 300 block of Hillview Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $620.
• Melvin Faustino Perez-Perez, 23, 200 block of Ponce de Leon, Venice. Charges: operating a motorcycle without a valid license, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $240.
• Brandon Coggins, 40, 800 block of Ormond St., Venice. Charges: domestic battery. battery. Bond: no bond on domestic battery charge, $500 on battery charge.
• Richard Ramon Mendezchirinos, 51, 200 block of North U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, Bond: $120.
• Larry Dean Petersen, 38, 3100 block of Juno Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended — habitual traffic offender. Bond: $1,500.
• Jason Lee Ripley, 47, 1300 block of Brookside Drive, Venice. Charges: grand theft, battery causing bodily harm. Bond: $2,000.
• Stephen Winland, 60, Covington, Indiana. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Dillon Scott Kent, 32, 200 block of Avenue des Parques, Venice. Charges: domestic battery, two counts of violating pretrial release condition for domestic violence. Bond: none.
Criminal registrations:
• Andrea Lee Ambrose, 47, 2800 block of Shamrock Blvd., Venice.
