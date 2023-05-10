The Sarasota County Sheriff‘s Office reported the following arrests:

• Theofane James Deamon, 35, East Venice Avenue. Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) without a prescription, possession of drug equipment, DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $7,500.


   

Compiled by Bob Mudge

