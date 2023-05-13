The Sarasota County Sheriff‘s Office reported the following arrests:
• April Ann Williams, 51, 600 block of Sarabay Road, Osprey. Charges: two counts of violation of probation (original charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription). Bond: none.
• Jonathan Andres Pedraz, 30, 100 block of S. Irene St., Nokomis. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
• Kaitlyn Alyssa Carrano, 30, 600 block of Tangerine St., Nokomis. Charges: violation of probation (original charges of possession of cocaine, carrying a concealed firearm), trespassing. Bond: no bond on the violation of probation charge, $500 on the trespassing charge.
• Marie Diane Marth, 32, 100 block of S. Sierra St., Nokomis. Charges: contempt of court for failure to appear (original charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription), resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $10,500.
• Timothy E. Cromwell, 59, 100 block of Verona St., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court for failure to appear (original charges of driving while license suspended, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, attaching tag not assigned). Bond: none
• Robert Edwin Holloway, 59, 400 block of Washington Ave., Osprey. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Marran Kathleen Light, 30, 3000 block of Lobelia Road, Venice. Charges: possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth, fentanyl) without a prescription. Bond: $4,500.
• Diane McAbee, 58, Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a prescription, possession of drug equipment, contempt of court for failure to appear (original charge of trespassing). Bond: $4,000.
• Brian Michael Neu, 44, 2600 block of Executive Drive, Venice. Charges: trafficking in amphetamines or methamphetamine, dealing in stolen property. Bond: none on the trafficking charge, $7,500 on the remaining charge.
• Aaron Jesse Stewart, 32, 400 block of Kenwood Ave., Nokomis. Charges: violation of probation (original charge of possession of a controlled substance), selling, manufacturing, delivering, counterfeiting or possessing dangerous drugs. Bond: none for violation of probation; $1,500 on the remaining charge.
• Joshua Robbalin Montemayor, 39, 2300 block of East Laurel Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Jarod Kyle Pike, 37, 17000 block of N. Sweetland St., Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
• Jason Lee Ripley, 47, 1300 block of Brookside Drive, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge of aggravated battery with intent to harm or harass a witness). Bond: none.
• Christina Marie West, 42, 100 block of N. Jessica St., Nokomis. Charge: possession of meth with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver. Bond: $7,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Anthony John Groff, 42, 300 block of Hillview Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $620.
• Melvin Faustino Perez-Perez, 23, 200 block of Ponce de Leon, Venice. Charges: operating a motorcycle without a valid license, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $240.
• Brandon Coggins, 40, 800 block of Ormond St., Venice. Charges: domestic battery. battery. Bond: no bond on domestic battery charge, $500 on remaining charge.
• Richard Ramon Mendezchirinos, 51, 200 block of North U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, Bond: $120.
• Larry Dean Petersen, 38, 3100 block of Juno Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended — habitual traffic offender. Bond: $1,500.
• Jason Lee Ripley, 47, 1300 block of Brookside Drive, Venice. Charges: grand theft, battery causing bodily harm. Bond: $2,000.
• Stephen Winland, 60, Covington, Indiana. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Dillon Scott Kent, 32, 200 block of Avenue des Parques, Venice. Charges: domestic battery, two counts of violating pretrial release condition for domestic violence. Bond: none.
• Scott Mitchell Ligocki, 62, 700 block of Groveland Ave., Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge of DUI). Bond: $25,000.
• James Edward Arnold Jr., 57, 100 block of E. Colonia Ave. Nokomis. Charge: open container law violation. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Stephanie Angel Callen, 38, 1600 block of Bob o’ Link Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Criminal registrations:
• Andrea Lee Ambrose, 47, 2800 block of Shamrock Blvd., Venice.
• David Wilks Woods Jr., 200 block of Tamiami Trail, Nokomis.
• Steven Michael Zelazney, 38, 500 block of Crocus Road, Venice.
