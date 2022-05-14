The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Officer reported the following arrests:
• Brandon Violette, 29, 300 block of Scott Street, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Michael Capuano, 36, 200 block of South Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charge: larceny — grand theft more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
• Amber Gallardo, 30, 500 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Kevin Kovalsky, 55, 100 block of South Ruby Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: 2 counts contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of possession controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation — original charge of marijuana possession. Bond: none.
• Allen Johnson, 37, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation — original charge of sell, manufacture, deliver or possess controlled substance; probation violation — original charge of possess controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Michael Rosenberger, 38, 2300 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation — original charge of 3 counts send minor harmful info; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of second or subsequent driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Alexander Mendez, 38, 40 block of West Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: 3 counts condition release violation — pre trial release condition violation for domestic violence. Bond: none.
• Susan Salvatori, 55, Venice. Charges: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of burglary of unoccupied conveyance unarmed; trespassing structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,120.
• Ashley Zechar, 35, 10000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: domestic aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill; domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Ryan Griffin, 32, 11000 block of Tempest Harbor Loop, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Lee County — 2 counts aggravated stalking, violation of order, threaten to kill, bodily harm, or threaten mass shooting. Bond: none.
• Robert Tiedemann, 49, 400 block of Substation Drive, Venice. Charge: municipal ordinance violation — open container of alcohol in public place. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jacob Bruder Jr., 18, 1100 block of South Cypress Point Drive, Venice. Charge: burglary — unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $1,500.
• Jonathan Costanzo, 19, 300 block of Shamrock Boulevard, Venice. Charge: burglary — unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $1,500.
• Tyree Neilsen, 19, 500 block of Portia Street, Nokomis. Charge: burglary — unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $1,500.
• Christopher Sweeney, 19, 3600 block of Pine Road, Venice. Charge: burglary — unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $1,500.
• Logan Thibodeau, 19, Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary — unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $1,500.
