The Sarasota County Sheriff‘s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jeremy Eubanks, 35, Venice. Charges: petit theft with two prior convictions, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff‘s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jeremy Eubanks, 35, Venice. Charges: petit theft with two prior convictions, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
• Joseph Starr Taylor, 38, 800 block of Brentwood Drive, Venice. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for failure to appear (original charge of petit theft). Bond: none.
• Jospeh Scott Torres, 43, Nokomis. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Jason Gary Rael, 29, 400 block of Shamrock Blvd., Venice. Charges: domestic battery, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none on the battery charge, $500 on remaining charge.
• Ralph Enman Roberts, 72, 200 block of Nassau St., Venice. Charge: battery by a person detained in a prison or jail. Bond: $1,500.
• Adriann Michele Greene, 46, 200 block of Shamrock, Venice. Charge: trafficking in amphetamines or methamphetamine. Bond: none.
• Marie Dianne Marth, 32, 100 block of Portia St., Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a prescription, violation of probation (original charge of possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none on the violation of probation charge, $1,500 on the remaining charge.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Kellie Arlyne Church, 27, 400 block of East Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charge: contributing to the delinquency of a minor by failing to require school attendance. Bond: $120.
• Richard Joseph Ford Sr., 60, Safety Harbor, Florida. Charge: Pinellas County warrant for violation of release on own recognizance (original charge of driving while license suspended). Bond: none.
• Vincent Russell Bryson, 41, Fort Lauderdale. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Larry Dean Petersen, 38, 3100 block of Juno Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended — habitual traffic offender. Bond: $1,500.
• Joshua Postell, 22, 2200 Executive Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of marijuana more than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance (THC) without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.
• The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Marran Kathleen Light, 30, 3000 block of Lobelia Road, Venice. Charge: possession of drug equipment. Bond: $500.
• Kimra Lee Pratt, 51, 1300 block of Still River Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI with blood-alcohol level 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $120.
Criminal registrations:
• Jesse Miles Stone, 32, 200 block of Portia St. Nokomis.
Compiled by Bob Mudge
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.