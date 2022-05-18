Police lights

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Kenneth McCoy, 46, 200 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of armed burglary. Bond: none.

• Melanie Hutcherson, 54, 500 block of East Baffin Drive, Venice. Charge: non moving traffic violation — expired motor vehicle registration over 6 months, subsequent offense. Bond: none.

• Melvin Crossin, 48, 900 block of Seneca Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: none.

• Frank Del George, 61, 1100 block of Gange Court, Venice. Charges: battery — touch or strike; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $1,000.

• Stanley Grant, 63, 2900 block of Rustic Road, Nokomis. Charges: hit and run — fail to stop or remain at crash involving injury other than serious bodily injury; DUI — damage to property or person; DUI; DUI — refuse to submit DUI testing. Bond: $2,620.

• Randall Martin, 43, 900 block of Darwin Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.


• Kevin Renodin, 32, 1300 block of North River Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — violate injunction protection domestic violence. Bond: none.

• Michael Berrios, 29, 500 block of Crocus Road, Venice. Charges: damage property $1,000 or more; battery on officer, firefighter or EMT; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of petty theft first offense; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Stephanie Wittschenspring, 38, 4000 block of Coleman Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• James Leighton, 36, 100 block of South Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Brian Bowen, 39, 1700 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: burglary — unoccupied structure unarmed; larceny — petty theft taken from building no access; loitering or prowling; fraud impersonation — know intent unlawful possession of four or fewer identification. Bond: $2,240.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

