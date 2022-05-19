POLICE BEAT Police Beat for May 19, 2022 May 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:• Amanda Pierce, 43, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI — refusal to submit DUI testing. Bond: $1,000.• Michael Capuano, 36, 200 block of South Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession controlled substance. Bond: none.The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:• Sandra Raszka, 57, 3000 block of Hialeah Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $2,000. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Compiled by Morgan Simpson Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Crisp & Green debuts in Florida at Venice location Legion Post No. 159 sued for sexual harassment Venice teen wins Miss Teen Universe competition Man dies after swimming struggle at Venice Beach Venice’s food malls of fame Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Crisp & Green debuts in Florida at Venice location Legion Post No. 159 sued for sexual harassment Venice teen wins Miss Teen Universe competition Man dies after swimming struggle at Venice Beach Venice’s food malls of fame Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
