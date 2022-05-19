Police lights

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Amanda Pierce, 43, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI — refusal to submit DUI testing. Bond: $1,000.

• Michael Capuano, 36, 200 block of South Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession controlled substance. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:

• Sandra Raszka, 57, 3000 block of Hialeah Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $2,000.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

