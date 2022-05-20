The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Joshua Groeschel, 45, 500 block of Cedarwood Lane, Venice. Charges: DUI; drugs health or safety — possession of harmful new legend drug without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $740.
• Micah Cleary, 23, 100 block of Verona Street, Nokomis. Charges: deal in stolen property — traffic stolen property; resist officer — obstruct without violence; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; larceny — other theft. Bond: $9,620.
• Rondell Taylor, 34, 100 block of South Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: 2 counts probation violation — original charges of possession of methamphetamine. Bond: none.
• Tanner Virtue, 41, 900 block of Nectar Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of methamphetamine. Bond: none.
• Brandon Hughes, 31, 500 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation — original charges of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation — original charge of simple battery. Bond: none.
• Marie Marth, 31, 100 block of South Sierra Street, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — alprazolam; larceny — grand theft over $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $3,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jill Melmed, 51, 400 block of Albee Farm Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of fraud use of personal identification. Bond: none.
