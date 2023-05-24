Police BeatPolice Beat Police Beat for May 24, 2023 Bob Mudge May 24, 2023 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Sarasota County Sheriff‘s Office reported the following arrests:• Doreen Marie Hartman, 63, 2300 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.• Nichols Carl McMillen, 32, 200 block of Lakeshore Drive, Nokomis. Charges: retail theft in coordination with others previously convicted, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $8,000. • Swain Mosley, 47, 100 block of Riverview Drive, Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.• Keith Kiblin II, 32, 300 block of E. Bay St., Osprey. Charge: loitering. Bond $1,500.• Nina Terese Palucci, 41, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, DUI. Bond $1,620.• Karla Veronica Jimenez, 33, 300 block of Padova Way, Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $620.• Dakota Michael Munn, 24, 900 block of Hampton Road, Nokomis. Charges: battery, criminal mischief. Bond: $1,000.The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:• Eduardo Garcia, 31, 8000 block of Reef Bay Cove, Parrish. Charge: Pinellas County warrant for no valid driver license. Bond: none; released on recognizance.• Lucas Mathew Ingraham, 35, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charge: fugitive warrant from Colorado. Bond: none.• Gary Anthony Jacobs, 51, 700 block of Guild Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.• Tammy Jo Carder, 51, 300 block of Base Avenue Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.• Jonathan David Nemetz, 19, 300 block of Hillview Road, Venice. Charges: seven counts of possessing, controlling or viewing depictions of child sexual conduct. Bond: none.Criminal registrations:• Scott William Melvin Park, 44, 4800 block of Florida Road, Venice (career offender registration).Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters Compiled by Bob Mudge Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Interstate reopens near River Road Venice High goes on lockdown — again Venice High investigating 'threatening' post Venice High Graduates Class of 2023 One flown to hospital in 2-car Venice crash Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Venice Gondolier Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
