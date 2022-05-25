Police lights

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Michael Dillon, 33, 4700 block of Pompano Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — actual constructive possession of synthetic cannabinoid; DUI; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,120.

• Glynn Lewis, 35, 600 block of Spencer Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of petty theft value more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: $10,000.

• Sebastian Hernandez, 27, 200 block of Rubens Drive, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: none.

• Brandon Violette, 29, 300 block of Scott Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of DUI. Bond: none.

• Gregory Wollaston, 48, 1600 block of South Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Charge: burglary — unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $7,500.


The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Stephen Omeara, 48, 1700 block of Sand Court, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Russell Burgher, 51, Sarasota. Charge: health safety — store, leave or abandon derelict vessel. Bond: $500.

• Finn Klingenberg, 84, 1200 block of Yacht Harbor Drive, Osprey. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Marina Truelove, 33, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Austin Wagner, 21, 300 block of Sea Grape Road, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $240.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments