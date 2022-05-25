POLICE BEAT Police Beat for May 25, 2022 May 25, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:• Michael Dillon, 33, 4700 block of Pompano Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — actual constructive possession of synthetic cannabinoid; DUI; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,120.• Glynn Lewis, 35, 600 block of Spencer Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of petty theft value more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: $10,000.• Sebastian Hernandez, 27, 200 block of Rubens Drive, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: none.• Brandon Violette, 29, 300 block of Scott Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of DUI. Bond: none.• Gregory Wollaston, 48, 1600 block of South Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Charge: burglary — unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $7,500. The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:• Stephen Omeara, 48, 1700 block of Sand Court, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.• Russell Burgher, 51, Sarasota. Charge: health safety — store, leave or abandon derelict vessel. Bond: $500.• Finn Klingenberg, 84, 1200 block of Yacht Harbor Drive, Osprey. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.• Marina Truelove, 33, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.• Austin Wagner, 21, 300 block of Sea Grape Road, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $240. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Compiled by Morgan Simpson Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Cops: Man killed in I-75 wreck Closed Venice hotel at center of many break-ins Venice’s food malls of fame Cops: Victim ran to daughter's room to get away Ringing Bros. circus announces return Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cops: Man killed in I-75 wreck Closed Venice hotel at center of many break-ins Venice’s food malls of fame Cops: Victim ran to daughter's room to get away Ringing Bros. circus announces return Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
