The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Nicholas Canaris, 38, 500 block of Barcelona Avenue, Venice. Charge: failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotic equipment. Bond: none.
• Donte Lamar Franklin, 18, 500 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: Manatee County warrant for driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,000.
• Patrick Martin Leibman, 45, 500 block of Parkdale Mews, Venice. Charges: larceny — failure to remit sales tax; failure to file tax returns; refusal to pay or file returns. Bond: $3,500.
• Emiliano Morales, 69, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Miguel Perez Lopez, 19, 100 block of Avenida de Bahia Street, Nokomis. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $120.
• Robert Shaun Tinsley, 42, 2300 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500 on the resisting an officer charge, none on the probation violation charges.
• Christopher Thomas Coates, 41, 300 block of Glen Oak Road, Venice. Charges: administrative hold for Charlotte County on numerous charges. Bond: none.
• Rachel Monee Giammona, 35, 400 block of Pineview Drive, Venice. Charge: retail theft. Bond: $1,500.
• Michael John Halpin, 52, 13100 block of Amerigo Lane, Venice. Charges: DUI 0.15 or higher or with passenger under 18, DUI with damage to property or person, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. Bond: $740.
• Joshua Matthew Richardson, 19, 1400 block of Maple Street, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Brandon Eugene Smith, 200 block of Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charge: trespass. Bond: $500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Nicholas Canaris, 38, 500 block of Barcelona Avenue, Venice. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $500.
• Brian Lander Beideman, 62, 1800 block of Curry Terrace, Venice. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation, domestic battery. Bond: $30,000.
• Shea Michael Dudley, 38, 13100 block of South Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Charges: trespass, violation of open container law. Bond: $620.
• John Curtis Speicher, 26, 400 block of Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for failure to appear on original charge of uttering forged bills. Bond: $5,000.
• Joyce Carrier, 84, 1400 block of Terrance Drive, Venice. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
Criminal registrations
• Lukas Ryan Gauthier, 26, 500 block of Darwin Road, Venice.
• Jaime Alfano, 42, 200 block of U.S. 41 Bypass.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.