The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Nicholas Canaris, 38, 500 block of Barcelona Avenue, Venice. Charge: failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotic equipment. Bond: none.

• Donte Lamar Franklin, 18, 500 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: Manatee County warrant for driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,000.

• Patrick Martin Leibman, 45, 500 block of Parkdale Mews, Venice. Charges: larceny — failure to remit sales tax; failure to file tax returns; refusal to pay or file returns. Bond: $3,500.

• Emiliano Morales, 69, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Miguel Perez Lopez, 19, 100 block of Avenida de Bahia Street, Nokomis. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $120.

• Robert Shaun Tinsley, 42, 2300 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500 on the resisting an officer charge, none on the probation violation charges.

• Christopher Thomas Coates, 41, 300 block of Glen Oak Road, Venice. Charges: administrative hold for Charlotte County on numerous charges. Bond: none.

• Rachel Monee Giammona, 35, 400 block of Pineview Drive, Venice. Charge: retail theft. Bond: $1,500.

• Michael John Halpin, 52, 13100 block of Amerigo Lane, Venice. Charges: DUI 0.15 or higher or with passenger under 18, DUI with damage to property or person, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. Bond: $740.

• Joshua Matthew Richardson, 19, 1400 block of Maple Street, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.


• Brandon Eugene Smith, 200 block of Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charge: trespass. Bond: $500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Nicholas Canaris, 38, 500 block of Barcelona Avenue, Venice. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $500.

• Brian Lander Beideman, 62, 1800 block of Curry Terrace, Venice. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation, domestic battery. Bond: $30,000.

• Shea Michael Dudley, 38, 13100 block of South Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Charges: trespass, violation of open container law. Bond: $620.

• John Curtis Speicher, 26, 400 block of Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for failure to appear on original charge of uttering forged bills. Bond: $5,000.

• Joyce Carrier, 84, 1400 block of Terrance Drive, Venice. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.

Criminal registrations

• Lukas Ryan Gauthier, 26, 500 block of Darwin Road, Venice.

• Jaime Alfano, 42, 200 block of U.S. 41 Bypass.

