The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Officer reported the following arrests:
• Jose Hernandez, 23, 1100 block of Mohawk Road, Venice. Charges: DUI; moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license; marijuana possession; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,240.
• Andrew Noble, 43, 100 block of South Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of petty theft value more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: $1,000.
• Raymond Sliker, 49, 3100 block of Galiot Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of resist officer with violence. Bond: none.
• Scott Paradise, 21, 900 block of West Desirade, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — DeSoto County — driving while license suspended first offense. Bond: $2,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Nicole Redmon, 21, 300 block of Ponce De Leon Avenue, Venice. Charge: domestic aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
• Scott Paradise, 21, 900 block of West Desirade, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — THC wax; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jorge Edwards, 36, 100 block of Base Avenue, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
