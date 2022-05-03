Police lights

A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Officer reported the following arrests:

• Jose Hernandez, 23, 1100 block of Mohawk Road, Venice. Charges: DUI; moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license; marijuana possession; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,240.

• Andrew Noble, 43, 100 block of South Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of petty theft value more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: $1,000.

• Raymond Sliker, 49, 3100 block of Galiot Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of resist officer with violence. Bond: none.

• Scott Paradise, 21, 900 block of West Desirade, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — DeSoto County — driving while license suspended first offense. Bond: $2,000.


The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Nicole Redmon, 21, 300 block of Ponce De Leon Avenue, Venice. Charge: domestic aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

• Scott Paradise, 21, 900 block of West Desirade, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — THC wax; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Jorge Edwards, 36, 100 block of Base Avenue, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

