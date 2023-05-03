The Sarasota County Sheriff‘s Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael Thomas Chabert, 44, 100 block of Hope St., Venice. Charges: two counts of violation of probation (original charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, DUI). Bond: none.
• Tony Michael Ritchie, 27, 400 block of Blackburn Point Road, Osprey. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth, THC oil) without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.
• John Morris Futch, 62, 1700 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: two counts of aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $50,500.
• Trequan Jaquise Outing, 22, 600 block of Church St., Nokomis. Charge: aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability. Bond: $25,000.
• Brandon Eugene Smith, 32, Nokomis. Charge: petit theft with a prior conviction. Bond: $1,500.
• Tyler Paris Spooner, 18, 1000 block of North Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. Charge: aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability. Bond: $25,000.
• Dragan Jordan Rozwadowski, 33, 1100 block of Deardon Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Robin Renee Robb, 42, 2300 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for violation of probation (original charge of resisting a law enforcement officer without violence). Bond: none.
• Carole Mae Grabill, 72, 800 block of Clematis Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge of DUI with property damage). Bond: none.
• Robert Eugene Parham, 39, 400 block of South U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. Charge: petit theft. Bond: none.
• Jarod Kyle Pike, 37, 17000 block of Sweetland St., Nokomis. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (buprenorphine) without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Brittany Jill Whitaker, 51, 9000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: DeSoto County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of paraphernalia. Bond: $28,500.
Criminal registrations:
• Lea Marie Hernandez Juarez, 36, 1300 block of Barbara Drive, Venice.
• Jamaine Thomas Outing, 42, 100 block of Avenida de la Isla Street, Nokomis.
