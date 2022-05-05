Police lights

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Officer reported the following arrests:

• Russell Beckwith, 45, 300 block of Rubens Drive, Nokomis. Charges: out of county warrant — Charlotte County — burglary of an occupied conveyance; out of county warrant — Charlotte County — unlawful use of a two way communication device. Bond: $25,000.

• Jeffery Palmer, 56, 300 block of Maraviya Boulevard, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked third subsequent violation; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

• Kevin Seuch, 35, 100 block of South Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:


• Yvonne Penelton, 57, New Port Richey, Fla. Charge: trespassing — fail to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.

• Boyd Robinson, 54, 900 block of Mohawk Road, Venice. Charges: moving traffic violation — reckless driving first offense; DUI; DUI — refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $740.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• William Land, 41, 13000 block of Tigers Eye Drive, Venice. Charge: 2 counts probation violation — original charge of traffic in stolen property and false information to pawn broker less than $300. Bond: none.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments