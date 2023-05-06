The Sarasota County Sheriff‘s Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael Daniel Shaver, 30, 600 block of May Apple Way, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge of two counts of possession of meth). Bond: none.
• Stephanie Anne Livingston, 46, 4400 block of Yacht Club Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Justin Robert Companion, 39, 300 block of Randolph Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Amie Rebecca Jerger, 40, 900 block of Pineapple Ave., Nokomis. Charges: possession of crack cocaine, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
• Kathryn Louise Greene, 72, 12200 block of Amica Loop, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Richard Alan Jones, 36, 100 block of Jessica St., Nokomis. Charge: Pinellas County warrant for failure to appear (original charge of petit theft). Bond $3,013.
• Robert Allan Miller, 66, 400 block of Ceil Drive, Nokomis. Charges: DUI with a blood-alcohol level of 0.15 or above or a person under 18 in the vehicle, three counts of DUI with damage to person or property of another. Bond: $1,620.
• Grant Alexander Peterson, 53, 800 block of Bird Bay Way, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Juan Andres Hernandez Lopez, 32, 300 block of Toscavilla Blvd., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court for failure to appear (original charge of criminal mischief). Bond: $2,000.
• Yulan Cai, 62, 600 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: living off the earnings of a prostitute, keeping a house of ill fame. Bond: $7,620.
• Dandan Linn, 48, 2900 block of Pafko Drive, Sarasota. Charges: living off the earnings of a prostitute, keeping a house of ill fame. Bond: $7,620.
• Martin Joseph Aldridge, 36, 900 block of W. 41st St., Bradenton. Charge: grand theft of a firearm. Bond: $1,500.
• Tonya Jean Kane, 45, 700 block of Kimball Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of violation of probation (original charges of defrauding a financial business, burglary of an unoccupied structure, criminal mischief). Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Rachel Monee Giammona, 36, 400 block of Pineview Drive, Venice. Charges: larceny, dealing in stolen property. Bond: $7,620.
Compiled by Bob Mudge
