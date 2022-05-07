The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Officer reported the following arrests:
• Russell Beckwith, 45, 300 block of Rubens Drive, Nokomis. Charges: out of county warrant — Charlotte County — burglary of an occupied conveyance; out of county warrant — Charlotte County — unlawful use of a two way communication device. Bond: $25,000.
• Jeffery Palmer, 56, 300 block of Maraviya Boulevard, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked third subsequent violation; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
• Kevin Seuch, 35, 100 block of South Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: none.
• Caleb Bartels, 25, 600 block of Hobart Road, Venice. Charges: resist officer — obstruct without violence; non moving traffic violation — attach registration license plate not assigned; non moving traffic violation — fail to register motor vehicle. Bond: $740.
• Cristy Barton, 29, 200 block of South Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Jason Bowles, 26, 200 block of South Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charges: probation violation — original charge of resisting with violence; simple assault — intent threat to do violence. Bond: none.
• Kelli Thurston, 56, 600 block of Tanager Road, Venice. Charge: cocaine possession. Bond: $1,500.
• Anthony Woods, 46, 1000 block of Indian Hills Court, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of battery touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Raymond Hobson, 57, 300 block of Commercial Court, Venice. Charges: damage property less than $200; probation violation — original charge of lewd or lascivious battery victim 12 to 15. Bond: none.
• Amber Kempfer, 34, 100 block of Oak Street, Osprey. Charges: larceny — petty theft second degree, two or more theft conviction; marijuana possession; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
• Michael Nearing, 27, 400 block of Olive Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of battery. Bond: $10,000.
• Timothy Schultz, 50, Venice. Charge: domestic aggravated battery — person uses deadly weapon. Bond: none.
• Michael Hayton, 39, 400 block of Kunze Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Sebastian Tarque, 22, 700 block of Cypress Avenue, Venice. Charges: DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle; DUI. Bond: $240.
• David Lennon, 80, 800 block of Exuma Avenue, Venice. Charge: obscene material possession — possess, control or view depiction child sex conduct. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Yvonne Penelton, 57, New Port Richey. Charge: trespassing — fail to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
• Boyd Robinson, 54, 900 block of Mohawk Road, Venice. Charges: moving traffic violation — reckless driving first offense; DUI; DUI — refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $740.
• Robert Frank, 33, Nags Head, N.C. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Angela Furlow, 51, Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Paula La Pierre, 50, Tampa. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• William Land, 41, 13000 block of Tigers Eye Drive, Venice. Charge: 2 counts probation violation — original charge of traffic in stolen property and false information to pawn broker less than $300. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:
• Joshua Merrill, 36, 4400 block of Pompano Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
