The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Charles Bertuglia, 62, 20000 block of Cattail Boulevard, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• John Forsberg, 64, 400 block of Ingres Drive, Nokomis. Charge: battery on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: $1,500.
• Nicholas Barrett, 26, 1600 block of Kilpatrick Road, Nokomis. Charges: DUI; DUI — refuse to submit DUI testing; resist officer without violence. Bond: $1,120.
• Alandre Cooper, 33, 300 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charges of drug possession and possess or display expired drivers license; contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Bonny Graham, 65, Sarasota. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of two counts burglary. Bond: $10,000.
• Joseph Torres, 43, North Port. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
• Whitney Pol, 36, 70 block of Ginger Road, Venice. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $2,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Isaac Burke, 23, 200 block of Oberlin Road, Venice. Charges: larceny; resist officer in recovery of stolen property; trespassing; resist officer without violence. Bond: $1,620.
• Kathlean Cole, 59, 200 block of Oberlin Road, Venice. Charges: aggravated battery; domestic battery; grand theft between $750 and $5,000. Bond: $11,500.
• Ryan Westwood, 40, 5000 block of Layton Drive, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; carrying concealed weapon — unlicensed electric weapon or device. Bond: $2,500.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:
• Najee Hughley, 21, St. Petersburg. Charge: marijuana possession over 20 grams. Bond: $1,500.
Compiled by Morgan Simpson
