The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Swain Mosley, 47, 100 block of Riverview Drive, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; resist officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
• Richard Jones, 57, 300 block of South Portia Street, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,500.
• Justin Koch, 43, 100 block of Portia Street, Nokomis. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500.
• Sandra Izykowska, 34, 100 block of South Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: two counts of probation violation on original charge of drug possession. Bond: none.
• Julius Sanford, 45, under 100 block of North Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Donald Zammit, 46, 500 block of Meadow Sweet Circle, Osprey. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
• Brian Walker, 60, 200 block of Martellago Drive, Venice. Charge: out of state fugitive — Johnson County, Kansas. Bond: none.
• Joey Lee, 52, 800 block of Clematis Road, Venice. Charge: disorderly intoxication in public place. Bond: $120.
