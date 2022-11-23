The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Frank Dietrich, 50, 5600 block of Stephens Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of driving while license suspended. Bond: $5,000.
• Erin Speroni, 41, 1300 block of Roosevelt Drive, Venice. Charge: resist officer without violence. Bond: $500.
• Michael Gordon, 80, 800 block of Country Club Circle, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft with prior conviction. Bond: $500.
• Eugeniusz Izykowski, 66, 100 block of Paddington Road, Venice. Charges: neglect child without great bodily harm; DUI; hit and run involving damage to property; drive while license suspended or revoked; DUI — refusal to submit DUI testing; DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: none.
• Craig Bowersox, 60, under 100 block of South Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Charges: larceny — grand theft between $750 and $5,000; trespassing. Bond: $2,000.
• Eric Davenport, 45, Osprey. Charges: 2 counts larceny — petty theft of merchant, farm or transit with 2 or more prior conviction; resist officer without violence. Bond: $3,500.
• Corey Gaskell, 29, 800 block of Jamaica Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Derek Parker, 28, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charges: out of county warrant — Charlotte County — unlawful use of a two-way communication; out of county warrant — Charlotte County — trafficking by possession in amphetamine; out of county warrant — Charlotte County — drug possession; out of county warrant — Charlotte County — possession of drug paraphernalia; out of county warrant — Charlotte County — probation violation for drug possession. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Kurt Linscott, 47, 2900 block of Crane Avenue, North Port. Charges: flee or elude police with lights and siren active; DUI; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $45,000.
• Charles Rosenbalm, 26, 1200 block of Olympia Road, Venice. Charges: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license; non moving traffic violation — fail to register motor vehicle; marijuana possession. Bond: $740.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• Daniel Jacobson, 49, Sarasota. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: $500.
• Daniel Kirk, 40, North Port. Charge: probation violation on original charge of battery. Bond: none.
Compiled by Morgan Simpson
