The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Charles Babcock, 54, 3700 block of East Venice Avenue, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI with blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $240.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Charles Babcock, 54, 3700 block of East Venice Avenue, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI with blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $240.
• Leeland Latscha, 30, 1800 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: out of state fugitive — Armstrong County, Pa. — aggravated assault on child. Bond: none.
• Zachery Matthews, 23, 300 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charges: fraud impersonation — use or possess identification of another person without consent; two counts burglary of unoccupied conveyance unarmed. Bond: $4,500.
• Heidi Valsky, 47, 4200 block of Lenox Boulevard, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charges of resist officer without violence and trespassing. Bond: $2,000.
• Jose Vazquez Moscoso, 43, 1000 block of Roberta Street, Venice. Charges: two counts aggravated assault without intent to kill. Bond: none.
• Eric Vela Morales, 42, 200 block of Glen Oak Road, Venice. Charges: DUI; moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license; two counts DUI with damage to property or person; two counts hit and run involving damage to property. Bond: $1,480.
• Jennifer Kostoff, 40, 900 block of Bonaire Avenue East, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — dilaudid; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Victor Gimenez, 46, Sarasota. Charge: aggravated stalking — follow, harass or cyberstalk after injunction. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Emma Levalley, 34, 900 block of Fundy Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of DUI. Bond: $4,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:
• Jeremy Murch, 44, Sarasota. Charges: DUI; DUI — refusal to submit DUI testing. Bond: $620.
Compiled by Morgan Simpson
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.