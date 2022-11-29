The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• William Jordan, 61, 40 block of West Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• William Jordan, 61, 40 block of West Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Heidi Valsky, 47, 4200 block of Lenox Boulevard, Venice. Charge: trespassing — fail to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
• Oscar Banegas, 58, 300 block of Olive Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
• Lily Scheip, 32, 600 block of Indiana Avenue, Nokomis. DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
• Colleen Hallaran, 44, Osprey. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Daniel McGlynn, 57, Sarasota. Charge: probation violation — original charge of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Bond: none.
• Justin Conway, 22, Englewood. Charges: aggravated assault without intent to kill; damage property $1,000 or more; two counts hit and run with damage to property; moving traffic violation — reckless driving first offense. Bond: none.
• Tiffany Hartman, 30, 200 block of South Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charge: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Leanna Leach, 18, 300 block of Cowry Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation — original charge of battery on public or private education employee; probation violation — original charge of fraud impersonation with false identification given to law enforcement officer; probation violation — original charge of resist officer without violence; two counts contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of no drivers license; moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
Compiled by Morgan Simpson
