The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• George Everhart, 55, 800 block of Norwalk Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Stephen Greb, 59, 100 block of 4th Street, Nokomis. Charges: DUI; DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $620.
• Charles McDermott, 41, 200 block of Periwinkle Road, Venice. Charges: battery on officer, firefighter or EMT; resist officer without violence; DUI — third violation within 10 years; DUI — refusal to submit DUI testing. Bond: none.
• Jessica Fitch, 33, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation — original charge of fraud rental property; probation violation — original charge of leave crash not serious injury; probation violation — original charges of two counts possess controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Adriann Greene, 46, 300 block of Olive Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: larceny — grand theft between $750 and $5,000; larceny — possess anti-shoplifting control device countermeasure. Bond: $3,000.
• Daniel Lyons, 44, 300 block of Olive Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: larceny — grand theft between $750 and $5,000; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — meth. Bond: $3,000.
• Kim Quinn, 60, 1100 block of Kingston Avenue, Venice. Charges: probation violation — original charges of two counts burglary of unoccupied dwelling; probation violation — original charges of two counts possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Steven Terrell, 38, 300 block of Pinebrook Drive, Venice. Charge: larceny. Bond: $120.
• Melissa Vidales, 48, 10000 block of Crooked Creek Gated Drive, Venice. Charges: probation violation — original charge of drug possession; probation violation — Widman Act — original charge of drug possession. Bond: none.
• Emma Levalley, 34, 900 block of Fundy Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of DUI. Bond: $2,000.
• Alsherik Seifu, 21, 1300 block of East Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: larceny — grand theft between $750 and $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jerry Sabo, 60, Sarasota. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Jeffrey Chung, 39, 700 block of Nokomis Avenue, Venice. Charge: probation violation — Widman Act — drive while license suspended and fail to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
• Joseph Mendez, 55, North Port. Charge: moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
