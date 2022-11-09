The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Deshaun Coakley, 20, 100 block of Castlebury Court, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Rodney Jacobson, 76, 500 block of Suffold Circle, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — writ of bodily attachment indirect civil contempt. Bond: none.
• Gregg Marlatt, 52, 70 block of Ginger Road, Venice. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation — original charge of two counts possess controlled substance; probation violation — original charge of possess controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Sandra Izykowska, 34, 100 block of South Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charges: disorderly intoxication in public place; resist officer without violence; probation violation — possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Bobbie Stange, 49, Nokomis. Charges: battery; two counts probation violation — original charge of battery touch or strike; two counts probation violation — pre trial release condition violation for domestic violence. Bond: none.
• Ismael Alvarado-Cespedes, 57, 200 block of Shamrock Boulevard, Venice. Charges: DUI; moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $240.
• Michael Ford, 34, 2600 block of Mallow Road, Venice. Charges: aggravated battery on person 65 years of age or older; obstructing justice — hinder witness communication information to law enforcement officer or judge. Bond: none.
• Bruce McDonough, 52, 2600 block of Executive Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Justin Septer, 43, 200 block of Shore Road, Nokomis. Charges: domestic battery — touch or strike; resist officer without violence. Bond: none.
• April Emerson, 32, 500 block of Briarwood Drive, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — MDMA; two counts resist officer with violence; possession of drug paraphernalia; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — hydromorphone. Bond: $6,500.
• Joshua Merrill, 36, 4400 block of Pompano Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of DUI. Bond: none.
• Jacob Crooker, 28, 400 block of Colonial Avenue, Venice. Charges: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of no driver’s license; two counts battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• John Eder, 57, 100 block of Bayview Road, Venice. Charge: battery on officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: none.
• Dennis Gerwer, 66, 3000 block of Nocturne Road, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.
