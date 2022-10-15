The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Robert Reynolds, 50, 1000 block of Beach Manor, Venice. Charge: lewd or lascivious behavior — conduct by person 18 years of age or older. Bond: $7,500.
• Joshua Sampson, 24, 500 block of Belaire Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Swain Mosley, 47, 100 block of Riverview Drive, Nokomis. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting officer — obstructing without violence. Bond: $1,000.
• Joshua Roeder, 38, 300 block of Taconic Road, Venice. Charge: moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
• Rachel Gray, 32, 900 block of The Rialto, Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant — Charlotte County — failure to appear on original charge of three counts of possession of cocaine and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Jeffery McDermott, 35, 300 block of West Palmetto Road, Nokomis. Charge: two counts of probation violation — original charge of possessions of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Traivon Storey, 26, Bradenton. Charges: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of driving while license suspended or revoked; drug possession — possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; smuggling contraband into a detention facility; possession of drug paraphernalia.Bond: $5,500.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:
• Alain Carrillo-Morales, 29, Arcadia. Charges: drug possession — possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; marijuana possession; seven counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.
Compiled by Morgan Simpson
