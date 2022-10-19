The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Mikhayla McQueeney, 22, 900 block of Shasta Road, Venice. Charges: possession of xanax; battery on a person over 65; resisting an officer without violence; DUI with property damage; DUI with blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person 18 or under in the vehicle. Bond: $4,120.
• Sharen Tedrow, 74, Venice. Charges: aggravated battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT; resisting an officer without violence; disorderly intoxication in a public place causing a disturbance. Bond: $3,120.
• Stephen Balsinger, 26, 1300 block of Devon Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Taylor Lewis, 23, 1000 block of Wexford Boulevard, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Cindy Fama, 47, 1800 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Brian Sink, 38, 100 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charges of cocaine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Michael Pizzolato, 38, North Port. Charge: probation violation — original charges of intimidating or forcing a witness and two or more counts of simple battery. Bond: none.
• Joseph Lagasse, 54, Athens, Georgia. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked; DUI — refusal to submit to DUI testing, second refusal. Bond: $1,120.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:
• Alain Carrillo-Morales, 29, Arcadia. Charges: drug possession — possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; marijuana possession; seven counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.
