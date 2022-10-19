The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Mikhayla McQueeney, 22, 900 block of Shasta Road, Venice. Charges: possession of xanax; battery on a person over 65; resisting an officer without violence; DUI with property damage; DUI with blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person 18 or under in the vehicle. Bond: $4,120.


Compiled by Morgan Simpson

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments