The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Diann Hill, 56, 50 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling; larceny — grand theft between $750 and $5,000; dealing in stolen property; municipal ordinance violation — open container of alcohol in a public place. Bond: $16,620.
• Nicolette Diaz, 29. Charges: probation violation — pre-trial release condition violation domestic violence; drug possession — possession of a controlled substance without a prescription — heroin; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Aleksandr Burlya, 29, 100 block of Dory Lane, Osprey. Charges: drug possession — possession of a controlled substance without a prescription — paraflourofentanyl; drug possession — possession of a controlled substance without a prescription — acetyl-fentanyl; drug possession — possession of a controlled substance without a prescription — fentanyl; drug possession — possession of a controlled substance without a prescription — xylazine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.
• Robert Gulsby, 65, 100 block of North Aquila Street, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — possession of a controlled substance without a prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Daniel Clements, 45, 600 block of Fantail Way, Nokomis. Charge: out-of-county warrant — Manatee County — failure to appear on original charge of derelict or abandoned vessel. Bond: $1,000.
• Zachary Exler, 22, 1700 block of Spoonbill Drive, Nokomis. Charges: aggravated battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT; resisting officer with violence; domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Zachery Matthews, 23, 300 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charge: drug possession — possession of a controlled substance without a prescription — xanax. Bond: $1,500.
• Daniel Nerau, 39, 300 block of Beverly Road, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft of merchant, farm or transit with two prior convictions. Bond: none.
• Robert Phillips, 40, 300 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charges: larceny — grand theft between $750 and $5,000; evidence destruction; property damage between $200 and $1,000. Bond: $3,500.
• Eric Warwick, 43, 400 block of Bellini Circle, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $10,000.
