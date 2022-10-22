The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Diann Hill, 56, 50 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling; larceny — grand theft between $750 and $5,000; dealing in stolen property; municipal ordinance violation — open container of alcohol in a public place. Bond: $16,620.


Compiled by Morgan Simpson

