The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Rachel August, 37, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; resist officer without violence; probation violation — original charge of battery on officer or EMT and resist officer with violence; probation violation — original charge of fraud use of personal identification. Bond: none.


Compiled by Morgan Simpson

