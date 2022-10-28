The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Rachel August, 37, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; resist officer without violence; probation violation — original charge of battery on officer or EMT and resist officer with violence; probation violation — original charge of fraud use of personal identification. Bond: none.
• Larry Petersen, 38, 900 block of Myrtle Avenue, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of DUI. Bond: $2,000.
• Bianca Fezza, 18, 1500 block of West Neponsit Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
• Tyge Tuccillo, 52, 1300 block of Pinebrook Way, Venice. Charges: 2 counts hit and run — fail to stop at crash involving injury other than serious bodily injury; DUI; 3 counts DUI — damage to property or person; hit and run — leave scene of crash involving damage to property. Bond: $4,740.
• Douglas Meyer, 72, 100 block of Hourglass Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Douglas Predmore, 37, 900 block of West Bonaire Ave, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — fentanyl; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Gerald Bracken, 50, 200 block of Elder Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Lisa Game, 56, 500 block of Bluebell Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation on original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Jacqueline Grubbs, 54, 700 block of Florance Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of cocaine possession. Bond: none.
• William Rini, 37, 4100 block of Blossom Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Michael Howard, 35, 100 block of Ruby Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Raymond Desjardin, 53, 100 block of South Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500.
• Ryan Segraves, 36, 300 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charges: resist officer without violence; probation violation — original charges of sell or manufacture controlled substance and use two-way communication device to facilitate felony; probation violation — original charges of 2 counts possess controlled substance. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Katherine Bates, 42, 11000 block of Bertolini Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $620.
• Jason Kay, 39, North Port. Charges: drug possession; possession of drug paraphernalia; municipal ordinance violation — open container of alcohol in public place. Bond: $2,120.
• Israel Lopez, 40, Bradenton. Charge: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Kaitlyn Van Dorn, 34, Sarasota. Charge: probation violation — original charge of child neglect. Bond: none.
• Kenneth Harris, 59, 200 block of Park Boulevard, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $240.
• Kristy Crossin, 25, North Port. Charge: moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended, habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.
• Steven La Bracke, 37, Sarasota. Charges: DUI; DUI — refusal to submit DUI testing. Bond: $620.
• Marjesta Kingcade, 42, Sarasota. Charges: cocaine possession; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; larceny — petty theft from merchant, farm or transit. Bond: $4,000.
• Ryan Segraves, 36, 300 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charge: resist officer without violence. Bond: $500.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:
• Trevion Hillard, 21, Douglasville, Ga. Charges: DUI — damage to property or person; moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $620.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Keista Ransom, 46, 2100 block of Tocobaga Lane, Nokomis. Charge: DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Robert Childress, 51, 20000 block of Grand Lago Street, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of open container. Bond: $2,000.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.