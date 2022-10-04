Police Beat for October 4, 2022 Oct 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:• Kevin Renodin, 32, 1300 block of North River Road, Venice. Charges: contempt of court — violate injunction protection domestic violence; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $10,000.• Erin Speroni, 41, 1300 block of Roosevelt Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.• Adam Birt, 27, 400 block of Center Road, Venice. Charges: domestic battery — touch or strike; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: none.• Garrett Dec, 20, 5800 block of Wilson Road, Venice. Charge: aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:• Jordan Chuck, 27, 2300 block of East Laurel Road, Venice. Charges: cruelty toward child — abuse child without great bodily harm; resist officer — obstruct without violence; domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: $10,500.• Elizabeth Durand, 50, Sarasota. Charges: DUI; DUI — damage to property or person; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked second subsequent offense. Bond: $1,120.• Ryan Putney, 18, Sarasota. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none. The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:• Kevin Cantrell, 32, 400 block of Sunnyside Drive, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.• Isaac Burke, 23, 200 block of Oberlin Road, Venice. Charge: battery — on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: $1,500.The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:• Juan Castillo Resendiz, 34, Bradenton. Charges: out of county warrant — Manatee County — DUI and damage to property; out of county warrant — Manatee County — no driver's license. Bond: $620.• Dennis Petrosky, 35, Port Charlotte. Charge: weapon offense — improper exhibit firearm or dangerous weapon. Bond: $500.The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:• Edward Deloy, 49, 2200 block of Woodmere Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of larceny theft between $300 and $5,000. Bond: $25,000. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Compiled by Morgan Simpson Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Venice teen killed in Arcadia crash Cops: Shooting in Osprey leaves one dead Don't exercise? Your new knee will tell doctor Police Beat for September 28, 2022 Cops: Venice man strangles pregnant victim Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice teen killed in Arcadia crash Cops: Shooting in Osprey leaves one dead Don't exercise? Your new knee will tell doctor Police Beat for September 28, 2022 Cops: Venice man strangles pregnant victim Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
