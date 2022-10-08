The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Nick Davidson, 44, 200 block of Palmaria Court, Nokomis. Charge: public order crimes — point laser light at driver or pilot. Bond: $1,500.
• Kristina Rohl, 51, 800 block of Wood Sorrel Lane, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle; 4 counts DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $2,240.
• Christine Ferguson, 63, 12000 block of Shimmering Oak Circle, Venice. Charge: burglary — unoccupied conveyance unarmed. Bond: $1,500.
• Renee Paull, 50, Nokomis. Charge: fraud impersonation — use or possess identification of another without consent. Bond: $1,500.
• Alexander Mendez, 38, 40 block of West Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: out of county warrant — bench warrant — failure to appear on original charge of battery. Bond: $2,000.
• Carl Winters, 46, 11000 block of Tempest Harbor Loop, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — violation injunction protection domestic violence. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Sholom Lipszyc, 42, Sellersville, Pa. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• Lawrence Cowden, 53, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Tamera Wright, 26, 400 block of East Shade Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Robert Williams, 71, Sarasota. Charge: moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.
