Police Beat for September 1, 2022 Sep 1, 2022

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:• Tonya Coats, 39, 300 block of Glen Oak Road, Venice. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — fentanyl. Bond: $1,500.• Jeremy Florczak, 48, 600 block of Como Drive, Venice. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — fentanyl. Bond: $1,500.• James Pless, 65, 300 block of Collins Road, Nokomis. Charges: indecent exposure — vulgar indecent public nudity first offense; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $1,000.• Kevin Samuelson, 38, 200 block of Rosolina Court, Nokomis. Charges: DUI; moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $240. • Christopher Shoupe, 38, 200 block of North U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possess controlled substance. Bond: none.• Brittany Whitaker, 51, 9000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:• Steven Chiminiello, 22, Sarasota. Charge: moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked, third subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson
