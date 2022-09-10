The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Edwin Greene, 26, 400 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: 2 counts probation violation — original charge of traffic in stolen property; probation violation — original charge of grand theft between $750 and $5,000; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: none.
• Tylon Houston, 56, 400 block of Shadylawn Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: flee or elude police — fail to obey law enforcement officer order to stop; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,620.
• Natalie Kitanovski, 43, 600 block of Shore Drive, Nokomis. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — hydromorphone. Bond: $1,500.
• Karlee Kutscher, 29, 400 block of East Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of meth possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver. Bond: $20,000.
• Stephanie Carr, 37, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — fentanyl. Bond: $3,000.
• Michael Gordon, 80, 800 block of Country Club Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charges of resist without violence, petty theft first offense and trespassing. Bond: $6,000.
• Brandon Hauss, 34, 200 block of Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — hydrocodone acetaminophen; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription— alprazolam; possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation — original charge of sell, manufacture or deliver meth; probation violation — original charge of possess controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Douglas Rivas, 34, 700 block of Armada Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Darion Reeder, 19, 800 block of Treviso Grand Circle, Nokomis. Charge: marijuana possession over 20 grams. Bond: $1,500.
• Dylan McNamara, 23, 1400 block of Quail Lake Drive, Venice. Charge: out of state fugitive — Newport, NH — felonious sex assault. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Nicholas Bennett, 26, 300 block of Lake Road, Venice. Charges: fraud impersonation — fraudulent use of identification without consent, victim disabled adult; larceny — grand theft between $750 and $5,000. Bond: $9,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• John Loach, 60, Sarasota. Charge: DUI — serious bodily injury to another. Bond: none.
• Robert Varn, 32, Fort Myers. Charges: flee or elude police — with disregard of safety to persons or property; grand theft of motor vehicle; larceny — grand theft between $5,000 and $10,000; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $10,620.
