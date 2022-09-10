The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Edwin Greene, 26, 400 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: 2 counts probation violation — original charge of traffic in stolen property; probation violation — original charge of grand theft between $750 and $5,000; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: none.


Compiled by Morgan Simpson

