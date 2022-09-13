Police Beat for September 13, 2022 Sep 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:• Raquel Amodio, 33, 1500 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Lee County — probation violation on original charges of trespass and obstruction. Bond: none.• Caryn Chambliss, 55, 1300 block of Queen Road, Venice. Charge: 2 counts trespassing occupied structure or conveyance. Bond: none.• Cody Casey, 31, 300 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation — original charge of possess controlled substance. Bond: none. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Compiled by Morgan Simpson Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's monarch for 70 years, dies Woman back home after car hits her on Friday Developer Neal sues city for $1.4 million Venice hospital closure limits insurance options ShorePoint faces lawsuit over closure Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's monarch for 70 years, dies Woman back home after car hits her on Friday Developer Neal sues city for $1.4 million Venice hospital closure limits insurance options ShorePoint faces lawsuit over closure Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
