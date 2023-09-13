The Sarasota County Sheriff‘s Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Scott Cotton, 44, 600 block of N. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. Charge: violation of pretrial release condition for domestic violence. Bond: $100,000.
Samuel Lee Bowersock, 51, 100 block of Aquilla Street, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court for failure to appear for trial status hearing. Bond: none.
Jaclyn Marie Kasunic, 44, 1700 block of Claw Court, Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to property. Bond: $240.
Ashton Nicholas Mattison, 19, 2500 block of Fiesta Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI with a blood-alcohol level of 0.15 or higher or with a person under 18 in the vehicle; disorderly intoxication; possession of liquor by a person under 21; selling, giving or serving liquor to a person under 21; littering in a county park; violating park hours ordinance. Bond: $840.
Luster Ray Ad
ams, 62, 1700 block of Sandy Court, Venice. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.
Mark Charles Callen, 55, 1608 Bob O Link Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI, fourth or subsequent offense; refusal to submit to DUI testing. Bond: $2,120.
Kayla Marie Masek, 32, 800 block of Citrus Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of contempt of court for failure to appear for criminal case management, contempt of court for failure to appear for arraignment, administrative hold for Charlotte County Department of Corrections. Bond: $5,000 for failure to appear for arraignment; no bond on remaining charges.
Dylan Remington Oakes, 24, 2100 block of Edmondson Road, Nokomis. Charges: four counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Richard Alan Redmon, 56, 400 block of Casey Key Road, Nokomis. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.
Donavan Kane Floyd, 24, 100 block of Kenwood Ave, Nokomis. Charges: two counts of violation of probation (original charges of trafficking in stolen property, grand theft). Bond: none.
