The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Raquel Amodio, 33, 1500 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Lee County — probation violation on original charges of trespass and obstruction. Bond: none.
• Caryn Chambliss, 55, 1300 block of Queen Road, Venice. Charge: 2 counts trespassing occupied structure or conveyance. Bond: none.
• Cody Casey, 31, 300 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation — original charge of possess controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Theodore Stahura, 32, 1200 block of Sunset Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Xanax; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — buprenorphine; possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon. Bond: $12,000.
• Nathan Bohlen, 42, 900 block of Church Street, Venice. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,500.
• Jeffery Palmer, 57, 300 block of Maraviya Boulevard, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — buprenorphine; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Xanax; cocaine possession — crack. Bond: $4,500.
• Allen Roberts, 27, 700 block of Pineland Avenue, Venice. Charges: marijuana possession; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
• Janell Boos, 37, 300 block of Pameto Road, Nokomis. Charge: family offense — interfere with custody of minor incompetent person. Bond: none.
• Sarah Gallegos-Bettis, 40, 700 block of Albee Farm Road, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Emily Gill, 24, 500 block of South Armada Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charges of DUI, leave crash, flee or elude police, vehicle theft, and burglary of unoccupied structure or conveyance. Bond: none.
• John Reilly, 32, 2600 block of Executive Drive, Venice. Charges: burglary — unoccupied conveyance unarmed; burglary tools possession with intent to use. Bond: $3,000.
• Emily Roe, 33, 8900 block of Vamo Drive, Osprey. Charges: domestic battery — touch or strike; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: none.
• Alexander Hansen, 31, 200 block of Glen Oak Road, Venice. Charge: disorderly intoxication — public place cause disturbance. Bond: $120.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• John Loach, 60, Sarasota. Charge: DUI — serious bodily injury to another. Bond: none.
• Robert Varn, 32, Fort Myers. Charges: flee or elude police — with disregard of safety to persons or property; grand theft of motor vehicle; larceny — grand theft between $5,000 and $10,000; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $10,620.
• Timothy Brown, 44, Bradenton. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $2,000.
