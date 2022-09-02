Police Beat for September 2, 2022 Sep 2, 2022 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:• Jorge Edwards, 36, 100 block of Base Avenue, Venice. Charge: burglary — occupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $7,500.• Adrienne Hyser, 42, 700 block of Frances Street, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of trespassing. Bond: $2,000.• Cory Raymond, 26, 100 block of South Emerald Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: out of county warrant — Pasco County — failure to appear on original charge of battery touch or strike. Bond: $1,513.• Micah Cleary, 24, 300 block of Scott Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charges of traffic stolen property, resist officer without violence, and possess meth. Bond: none.The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:• Marcos Perez Perez, 27, 200 block of Ponce De Leon, Venice. Charge: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Compiled by Morgan Simpson Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Two found dead in South Venice in apparent murder-suicide Teen, 13, dies from hit-and-run injuries; man faces felony charge Cops: Two dead in Venice Gardens ShorePoint faces lawsuit over closure Tied to hospital, Elephant's Trunk thrift store closes Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Two found dead in South Venice in apparent murder-suicide Teen, 13, dies from hit-and-run injuries; man faces felony charge Cops: Two dead in Venice Gardens ShorePoint faces lawsuit over closure Tied to hospital, Elephant's Trunk thrift store closes Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
