The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Carla Burns, 58, 500 block of Patton Street, Nokomis. Charge: larceny — grand theft between $750 and $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
• James Davidson, 36, 100 block of Oleander Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — sex offender fail report nonmove. Bond: none.
• Carolyn Jones, 64, 400 block of Scott Street, Nokomis. Charge: larceny — grand theft between $750 and $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
• Gianluca Milardo, 43, 500 block of Mount Vernon Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.
• Phillip Wilcoxson, 44, 400 block of Glenwood Avenue, Osprey. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
• George Housekeeper, 49, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of 2 counts possess controlled substance. Bond: none.
• John Howell, 26, 900 block of Darwin Road, Venice. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation; aggravated battery — offender knew or should have known victim pregnant; DUI second offense. Bond: none.
• Louis Salamina, 72, 21000 block of Anclote Court, Venice. Charge: domestic aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• David Dull, 80, Sarasota. Charge: DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
• Rebecca Feins, 31, Sarasota. Charge: DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
• Matthew Flournoy, 38, Palmetto. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charges of possess controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• John Hawrey, 58, 1300 block of North River Road, Venice. Charge: out of state fugitive — Glynn County, Ga. Bond: none.
Compiled by Morgan Simpson
