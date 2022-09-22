Police Beat for September 22, 2022 Sep 22, 2022 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:• Jacob Plante, 26, 600 block of Brown Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.• Kristofer Buck, 46, 100 block of Alligator Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charges of 2 counts carry a concealed firearm and possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.• Amos Revette, 63, 500 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: fraud insufficient funds check — obtain goods or services $150 or more. Bond: $1,500.The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:• Timothy Cromwell, 58, Sarasota. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked; non moving traffic violation — attach registration license plate not assigned. Bond: $1,740.• Steven Chiminiello, 22, 2500 block of Dawn Road, Venice. Charge: moving traffic violation — fail to have required endorsement on driver's license. Bond: $120. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Compiled by Morgan Simpson Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now So what can go at the Venice hospital site? Venice hospital rejected offer to reopen ER Venice mobile home destroyed in fire Venice hospital closure seen as inevitable VHS honors fallen former player Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now So what can go at the Venice hospital site? Venice hospital rejected offer to reopen ER Venice mobile home destroyed in fire Venice hospital closure seen as inevitable VHS honors fallen former player Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
