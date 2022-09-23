Police Beat for September 23, 2022 Sep 23, 2022 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:• David Bambey, 55, 2200 block of Lakewood Drive, Nokomis. Charge: out of state fugitive — Bartow County, Ga. Bond: none.• Elijah Hartle, 34, 600 block of King Street, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.• Ricardo Solomon, 24, 400 block of Scott Street, Nokomis. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.• Dean Vonbenken, 57, 1300 block of North River Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.• Jeffrey Lavelle, 65, 700 block of Carefree Street, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of DUI. Bond: none. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Compiled by Morgan Simpson Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now So what can go at the Venice hospital site? Venice mobile home destroyed in fire Venice hospital rejected offer to reopen ER ShorePoint to close despite SMH efforts to keep it open Cops: Venice man strangles pregnant victim Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now So what can go at the Venice hospital site? Venice mobile home destroyed in fire Venice hospital rejected offer to reopen ER ShorePoint to close despite SMH efforts to keep it open Cops: Venice man strangles pregnant victim Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
