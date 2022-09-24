The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jacob Plante, 26, 600 block of Brown Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Kristofer Buck, 46, 100 block of Alligator Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charges of 2 counts carry a concealed firearm and possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Amos Revette, 63, 500 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: fraud insufficient funds check — obtain goods or services $150 or more. Bond: $1,500.
• David Bambey, 55, 2200 block of Lakewood Drive, Nokomis. Charge: out of state fugitive — Bartow County, Ga. Bond: none.
• Elijah Hartle, 34, 600 block of King Street, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
• Ricardo Solomon, 24, 400 block of Scott Street, Nokomis. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Dean Vonbenken, 57, 1300 block of North River Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Jeffrey Lavelle, 65, 700 block of Carefree Street, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of DUI. Bond: none.
• Cory Benoit, 41, 100 block of Sandhurst Drive, Venice. Charge: 2 counts domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Joseph Bryant, 40, Venice. Charges: disorderly intoxication — public place cause disturbance; county ordinance violation — open container. Bond: $240.
• Devin Canfield, 21, 20 block of Park Drive, Osprey. Charges: out of county warrant — Pasco County — felony probation violation on original charge of 6 counts burglary; out of county warrant — Pasco County — felony probation violation on original charge of 3 counts burglary and attempted burglary; 2 counts out of county warrant — Pasco County — felony probation violation on original charge of car theft; 2 counts out of county warrant — Pasco County — felony probation violation on original charge of 2 counts burglary; out of county warrant — Pasco County — felony probation violation on original charge of 3 counts burglary; 3 counts out of county warrant — Pasco County — felony probation violation on original charge of burglary. Bond: none.
• David Chang, 65, 800 block of East Bay Street, Osprey. Charge: hit and run — fail to stop or remain at crash involving death. Bond: none.
• Diego Vasquez Vasquez, 23, 200 block of Hillview Road, Venice. Charge: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Timothy Cromwell, 58, Sarasota. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked; non moving traffic violation — attach registration license plate not assigned. Bond: $1,740.
• Steven Chiminiello, 22, 2500 block of Dawn Road, Venice. Charge: moving traffic violation — fail to have required endorsement on driver’s license. Bond: $120.
