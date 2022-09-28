The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Maryrose Rude, 24, 1700 block of Bonitas Circle, Venice. Charges: resist officer — obstruct without violence; larceny — petty theft from merchant, farm or transit between $100 and $750. Bond: $1,000.
• Theodore Stahura, 32, 1100 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: fraud illegal use of credit cards. Bond: $1,500.
• James Tolbert, 52, 400 block of Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charges: aggravated battery — person uses a deadly weapon; probation violation — original charge of sale of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a specified area. Bond: none.
• Michael Williams, 36, 800 block of Montrose Drive, Venice. Charges: domestic battery — touch or strike; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: none.
• Stephen Furey, 57, 13000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Charges: battery on officer, firefighter or EMT; disorderly intoxication — public place cause disturbance. Bond: none.
• Trequan Outing, 21, 600 block of Church Street, Nokomis. Charges: moving traffic violation — reckless drive damage person or property; hit and run — leave scene of crash involving damage to property; resist officer — obstruct without violence; marijuana possession; moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license; probation violation — original charge of cocaine sell within 1,000 feet. Bond: none.
• Daniel Angeles Lopez, 24, 11000 block of Tapestry Lane, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Swain Mosley, 47, 100 block of South Riverview Drive, Nokomis. Charge: larceny — petty theft from merchant, farm or transit between $100 and $750. Bond: $100.
• Erik Williams, 46, 100 block of West Nippino Trail, Nokomis. Charges: DUI; DUI — refusal to submit DUI testing; moving traffic violation — violate driver’s license restrictions. Bond: $3,500.
• Paul Ryniec, 43, Punta Gorda. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
• Sylvie Saint-Cyr, 67, 2200 block of Lakeshore Drive, Nokomis. Charges: DUI; DUI — damage to property. Bond: $620.
• Adam Cullimore, 36, Westerville, Ohio. Charge: out of state fugitive — Erie County, Ohio. Bond: none.
• Robert Kniceley, 18, Rotunda West. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Departmentreported the following arrest:
• Kevin Cantrell, 32, 400 block of Sunnyside Drive, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:
• Juan Castillo Resendiz, 34, Bradenton. Charges: out of county warrant — Manatee County — DUI and damage to property; out of county warrant — Manatee County — no drivers license. Bond: $620.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.