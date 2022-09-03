The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Tonya Coats, 39, 300 block of Glen Oak Road, Venice. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — fentanyl. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Tonya Coats, 39, 300 block of Glen Oak Road, Venice. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — fentanyl. Bond: $1,500.
• Jeremy Florczak, 48, 600 block of Como Drive, Venice. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — fentanyl. Bond: $1,500.
• James Pless, 65, 300 block of Collins Road, Nokomis. Charges: indecent exposure — vulgar indecent public nudity first offense; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $1,000.
• Kevin Samuelson, 38, 200 block of Rosolina Court, Nokomis. Charges: DUI; moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $240.
• Christopher Shoupe, 38, 200 block of North U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possess controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Brittany Whitaker, 51, 9000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.
• Jorge Edwards, 36, 100 block of Base Avenue, Venice. Charge: burglary — occupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $7,500.
• Adrienne Hyser, 42, 700 block of Frances Street, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of trespassing. Bond: $2,000.
• Cory Raymond, 26, 100 block of South Emerald Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: out of county warrant — Pasco County — failure to appear on original charge of battery touch or strike. Bond: $1,513.
• Micah Cleary, 24, 300 block of Scott Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charges of traffic stolen property, resist officer without violence, and possess meth. Bond: none.
• Stephanie Carr, 37, Nokomis. Charges: possession of weapon or ammo by a convicted Florida felon; probation violation — original charge of 2 counts drug possession. Bond: none.
• Ivan Hutchinson, 47, 100 block of South Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon. Bond: $7,500.
• Leonard Jaress, 59, 3200 block of Elliot Street, Venice. Charges: larceny — petty theft from merchant, farm or transit, 2 prior conviction; trespassing — property not structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Steven Chiminiello, 22, Sarasota. Charge: moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked, third subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
• Marcos Perez Perez, 27, 200 block of Ponce De Leon, Venice. Charge: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
Compiled by Morgan Simpson
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.