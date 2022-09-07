The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Sean Mackinnon, 43, 11000 block of Granite Woods Loop, Venice. Charges: DUI — .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle; 2 counts DUI — damage to property or person; DUI. Bond: $1,240.


Compiled by Morgan Simpson

