The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Sean Mackinnon, 43, 11000 block of Granite Woods Loop, Venice. Charges: DUI — .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle; 2 counts DUI — damage to property or person; DUI. Bond: $1,240.
• Benjamin Bauriedl, 22, 10000 block of Cozy Grove Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI — .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle; DUI — damage to property or person; DUI. Bond: $740.
• Miguel Lopez Guzman, 34, 500 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Cameron Pace, 42, 300 block of Pine Tree Road, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Orange County — probation violation on original charge of written threats to kill or injure. Bond: none.
• Dennis Beers, 41, 300 block of River Boulevard, Nokomis. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — fentanyl. Bond: $1,500.
• Casey Brinson, 43, 4900 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charges: 2 counts probation violation — original charge of petty theft third theft conviction; 2 counts probation violation — original charge of possess controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Matthew McNeal, 37, 200 block of Green Cove Road, Venice. Charges: flee or elude police with lights and siren active; moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,620.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Primitivo Gray, 57, Longwood. Charges: 3 counts contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of larceny petty theft first offense. Bond: $6,000.
• Jarett Sweeney, 22, 500 block of Circlewood Drive, Venice. Charges: marijuana possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver; drug possession — actual constructive possession synthetic cannabinoid; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Noah Brooks, 25, 500 block of Olive Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: probation violation — original charges of 3 counts sell or manufacture drugs and two-way communication to commit felony; probation violation — original charge of carrying concealed firearm. Bond: none.
• Jonathan Yanovskiy, 24, 1300 block of Tinamou Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
